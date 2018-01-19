Hundreds expected to gather in Sharon for Women's March - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hundreds expected to gather in Sharon for Women's March

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
SHARON, Pa. -

Men and women in Sharon are invited to take the streets on Saturday for the annual Women's March.

Officials say around 800 people participated in the event last year, in a show of solidarity for women's rights. This year, the march will celebrate the spirit of resistance and unite in preparation for the 2018 elections.

The march will be on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on W. State Street.

"It's been a year to recognize the resistance of the past year. We wanted to look forward to 2018, to the next elections. We are looking to get people active in our democracy and in their communities. No reservations or anything needed, just show up and march," said Sheila Nowinski, event organizer for Indivisible Mercer County.

Officials at Indivisible Mercer County say they are encouraging guests to bring signs and share specifically what they are marching for.

During the event, organizers will crowd source a platform for the resistance in Mercer County. This will be the basis of a candidate forum that will be held on February 17.

"We have to build our communities and look out for one another, look out for the vulnerable people in our communities, take care of each other in terms of health care and civil rights," said Nowinski. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • ECOT closure leaves Valley students scrambling

    ECOT closure leaves Valley students scrambling

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:25 PM EST2018-01-19 19:25:32 GMT

    Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B. 

    More >>

    Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B. 

    More >>

  • Local runner raises money to donate back to Mill Creek Metroparks

    Local runner raises money to donate back to Mill Creek Metroparks

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:26 PM EST2018-01-20 02:26:04 GMT

    A Niles runner has recently fulfilled a 20-year dream. Bo Marchionte celebrated his 20 year anniversary on January 4, for running the trails every day in all weather conditions.

    More >>

    A Niles runner has recently fulfilled a 20-year dream. Bo Marchionte celebrated his 20 year anniversary on January 4, for running the trails every day in all weather conditions.

    More >>

  • Project underway to improve East State Street

    Project underway to improve East State Street

    Friday, January 19 2018 8:44 PM EST2018-01-20 01:44:11 GMT
    A new project is underway to give drivers on East State Street a smoother ride, starting next week. The project includes repaving 1.92 miles of the street in Sharon and Hermitage. The work also includes traffic lights, curb ramps and drainage upgrades. Crews are also replacing the bridge on East State Street over Pine Run. The bridge is used by over 12,000 drivers a day and has been classified as structurally deficient. Road work is scheduled to begin on Monday. The total project i...More >>
    A new project is underway to give drivers on East State Street a smoother ride, starting next week. The project includes repaving 1.92 miles of the street in Sharon and Hermitage. The work also includes traffic lights, curb ramps and drainage upgrades. Crews are also replacing the bridge on East State Street over Pine Run. The bridge is used by over 12,000 drivers a day and has been classified as structurally deficient. Road work is scheduled to begin on Monday. The total project i...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms