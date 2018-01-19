Hundreds expected to gather in Sharon for Women's March

Men and women in Sharon are invited to take the streets on Saturday for the annual Women's March.

Officials say around 800 people participated in the event last year, in a show of solidarity for women's rights. This year, the march will celebrate the spirit of resistance and unite in preparation for the 2018 elections.

The march will be on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on W. State Street.

"It's been a year to recognize the resistance of the past year. We wanted to look forward to 2018, to the next elections. We are looking to get people active in our democracy and in their communities. No reservations or anything needed, just show up and march," said Sheila Nowinski, event organizer for Indivisible Mercer County.

Officials at Indivisible Mercer County say they are encouraging guests to bring signs and share specifically what they are marching for.

During the event, organizers will crowd source a platform for the resistance in Mercer County. This will be the basis of a candidate forum that will be held on February 17.

"We have to build our communities and look out for one another, look out for the vulnerable people in our communities, take care of each other in terms of health care and civil rights," said Nowinski.