Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK (AP) -

Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

His wife and daughter released the results of Petty's autopsy via a statement on his Facebook page Friday night. Dana and Adria Petty say they got the results from the coroner's office earlier in the day that the overdose was caused due to a variety of medications.

The statement was posted moments before the Los Angeles coroner's office issued its official findings, which confirmed that Petty had a variety of medications, including fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

They say Petty suffered from emphysema, a fractured hip and knee problems that caused him pain but he was still committed to touring.

He had just wrapped up a tour a few days before he died in October at age 66.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • More NewsMore>>

  • ECOT closure leaves Valley students scrambling

    ECOT closure leaves Valley students scrambling

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:25 PM EST2018-01-19 19:25:32 GMT

    Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B. 

    More >>

    Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B. 

    More >>

  • Local runner raises money to donate back to Mill Creek Metroparks

    Local runner raises money to donate back to Mill Creek Metroparks

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:26 PM EST2018-01-20 02:26:04 GMT

    A Niles runner has recently fulfilled a 20-year dream. Bo Marchionte celebrated his 20 year anniversary on January 4, for running the trails every day in all weather conditions.

    More >>

    A Niles runner has recently fulfilled a 20-year dream. Bo Marchionte celebrated his 20 year anniversary on January 4, for running the trails every day in all weather conditions.

    More >>

  • Project underway to improve East State Street

    Project underway to improve East State Street

    Friday, January 19 2018 8:44 PM EST2018-01-20 01:44:11 GMT
    A new project is underway to give drivers on East State Street a smoother ride, starting next week. The project includes repaving 1.92 miles of the street in Sharon and Hermitage. The work also includes traffic lights, curb ramps and drainage upgrades. Crews are also replacing the bridge on East State Street over Pine Run. The bridge is used by over 12,000 drivers a day and has been classified as structurally deficient. Road work is scheduled to begin on Monday. The total project i...More >>
    A new project is underway to give drivers on East State Street a smoother ride, starting next week. The project includes repaving 1.92 miles of the street in Sharon and Hermitage. The work also includes traffic lights, curb ramps and drainage upgrades. Crews are also replacing the bridge on East State Street over Pine Run. The bridge is used by over 12,000 drivers a day and has been classified as structurally deficient. Road work is scheduled to begin on Monday. The total project i...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms