Police investigating crash in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police investigating crash in Youngstown

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Police are investigating a crash Friday evening in Youngstown. 

Officials say the crash happened on Center Street Bridge.

Youngstown Police say they are on scene but the bridge remains open.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

The crash remains under investigation. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • ECOT closure leaves Valley students scrambling

    ECOT closure leaves Valley students scrambling

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:25 PM EST2018-01-19 19:25:32 GMT

    Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B. 

    More >>

    Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B. 

    More >>

  • Local runner raises money to donate back to Mill Creek Metroparks

    Local runner raises money to donate back to Mill Creek Metroparks

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:26 PM EST2018-01-20 02:26:04 GMT

    A Niles runner has recently fulfilled a 20-year dream. Bo Marchionte celebrated his 20 year anniversary on January 4, for running the trails every day in all weather conditions.

    More >>

    A Niles runner has recently fulfilled a 20-year dream. Bo Marchionte celebrated his 20 year anniversary on January 4, for running the trails every day in all weather conditions.

    More >>

  • Project underway to improve East State Street

    Project underway to improve East State Street

    Friday, January 19 2018 8:44 PM EST2018-01-20 01:44:11 GMT
    A new project is underway to give drivers on East State Street a smoother ride, starting next week. The project includes repaving 1.92 miles of the street in Sharon and Hermitage. The work also includes traffic lights, curb ramps and drainage upgrades. Crews are also replacing the bridge on East State Street over Pine Run. The bridge is used by over 12,000 drivers a day and has been classified as structurally deficient. Road work is scheduled to begin on Monday. The total project i...More >>
    A new project is underway to give drivers on East State Street a smoother ride, starting next week. The project includes repaving 1.92 miles of the street in Sharon and Hermitage. The work also includes traffic lights, curb ramps and drainage upgrades. Crews are also replacing the bridge on East State Street over Pine Run. The bridge is used by over 12,000 drivers a day and has been classified as structurally deficient. Road work is scheduled to begin on Monday. The total project i...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms