Project underway to improve East State Street

A new project is underway to give drivers on East State Street a smoother ride, starting next week.

The project includes repaving 1.92 miles of the street in Sharon and Hermitage. The work also includes traffic lights, curb ramps and drainage upgrades.

Crews are also replacing the bridge on East State Street over Pine Run. The bridge is used by over 12,000 drivers a day and has been classified as structurally deficient.

Road work is scheduled to begin on Monday. The total project is scheduled to be done by August.

Officials say there is no detour anticipated with the project, but there will be a few lane restrictions in February.