Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley selects new executive director

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
The Board of Directors at Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley has now selected a new Executive Director.

Scott Taylor has been selected to lead the non-profit organization.

Officials say Taylor has a lengthy career with the YMCA. 

His most recent experience was leading fundraising efforts for the Lake County YMCA in Painesville, where he served as Chief Advancement Officer. 

Taylor says he's excited about serving the mission of Habitat for Humanity in the Mahoning Valley.

