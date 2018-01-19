Greenville Police Officer helps rescue many from burning duplex

Patrolman Wesley Carson told 21 News he was just doing his job when he went inside a burning duplex on Clarksville Street in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

"Our firemen are the real heroes," stated Patrolman Wesley. "I've said it before and I will say it again, they are the real heroes."

The Greenville Police Department Patrolman said he was nearby in his cruiser when the call came in. He was the first on scene and didn't hesitate to go inside the burning home.

"Saw there were still people inside of the residence," said Wesley. "I ran up, I got the people out of 16 Clarksville and then cleared 14 Clarksville because they were still inside of the residence also."

He helped bring at least 8 people to safety.

"After I got everybody out, there were four small children in 16 Clarksville and I got them into a residence across the street so they would be warm."

His efforts came just in the nick of time.

"Shortly after everybody got out of the house, the flames started rolling, Greenville fire department showed up," explained the patrolman.

Multiple agencies helped Greenville Fire Department put out the flames.

Firefighters said the blaze started on the second floor.

A portion of Clarksville Street was shut down for about two hours.

Neighbors said it was a scary situation. "It was very bad heavy smoke," said neighbor Abby Long. "I thought that the whole house was going to burn down".

According to police, some house cats are now missing. The Red Cross is helping both of the families with clothing, food and shelter.

The photo is courtesy of Holly Patterson.