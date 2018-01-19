Mill Creek PGA Director of Golf recognized by the PGA of America

Mill Creek MetroParks PGA Director of Golf, Brian Tolnar, becomes the 136th Certified PGA Professional in the country.

The PGA of America currently offers four certification career paths: Player Development, Golf Operations, Golf Facility Management and Teaching & Coaching.

Each career path consist of 35+ business courses, industry related project and a thesis capstone paper submission for program completion.

Brian Tolnar, PGA Director of Golf, says he is excited to bring the skills he has acquired to Mill Creek.

"This gives me the ability to advance offerings and services, along with keeping on top of industry trends. Our golf staff works very hard to keep our programming fresh and exciting and I'm looking forward to assisting them in the continual growth and popularity of our golf programs," says Tolnar.

This makes Tolnar 1 of only 2 golf professionals certified in the state of Ohio for Player Development in the PGA of America.