Saturday will feature a mostly to partly sunny sky with highs near 40. Saturday Night features an increase in cloud cover, maybe a spot of drizzle overnight, and lows dropping into the mid-30s.

Sunday will just be a gloomy day featuring off and on drizzle and light rain showers.

More rain is on the way Monday but highs will make it into the low 50s.

After rain to snow showers Tuesday, temperatures take a dip closer to average but rebound for the weekend.