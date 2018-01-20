Leetonia church hosting dinner to fund food pantry

A Leetonia church is hosting a special dinner on Saturday to help raise money for its food pantry.

St. Patrick Church is having its third annual chicken parmesan dinner from 5 to 7 P.M. in the social hall. Alongside the chicken parmesan, they'll be serving up ziti, vegetables, salad, rolls with butter, punch and dessert.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Tickets are available for purchase at the door and in advance by calling (260) 458-7147. The dinner can also be taken to go for the same cost, and can be picked up in the alley by the church's kitchen door.

All of the money raised will go to the church's food pantry, which feeds over 100 families in the Leetonia community.

For more information on the dinner, donating to the pantry or receiving food the pantry gives away, call the church at (330) 427-2249.