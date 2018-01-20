Historical Society brings to life cultural significance of polka

Polka was alive and well Saturday Morning at Kravitz's Deli in Liberty.

The William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society held their monthly program to celebrate the history and heritage behind polka music.

The historical society prides themselves on providing the public with education on how different cultures impacted the Mahoning Valley.

"We feel it's important to talk about the history. Having these Slavic people come, because we are a nation of a mixture of people, and I think it's so exciting. Father just announced the different countries that made up the Slavic nations, so we are also learning when we have these programs too," says Shirley Eckley, President of the William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society.

If you missed this program, the historical society will hold another program the third Saturday of February.