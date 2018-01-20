Historical Society brings to life cultural significance of polka - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Historical Society brings to life cultural significance of polka

Posted: Updated:
By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Polka was alive and well Saturday Morning at Kravitz's Deli in Liberty. 

The William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society held their monthly program to celebrate the history and heritage behind polka music.

The historical society prides themselves on providing the public with education on how different cultures impacted the Mahoning Valley. 

"We feel it's important to talk about the history. Having these Slavic people come, because we are a nation of a mixture of people, and I think it's so exciting. Father just announced the different countries that made up the Slavic nations, so we are also learning when we have these programs too," says Shirley Eckley, President of the William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society. 

If you missed this program, the historical society will hold another program the third Saturday of February.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • ECOT closure leaves Valley students scrambling

    ECOT closure leaves Valley students scrambling

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:25 PM EST2018-01-19 19:25:32 GMT

    Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B. 

    More >>

    Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B. 

    More >>

  • Hundreds expected to gather in Sharon for Women's March

    Hundreds expected to gather in Sharon for Women's March

    Saturday, January 20 2018 12:43 PM EST2018-01-20 17:43:44 GMT

    Men and women in Sharon are invited to take the streets on Saturday for the annual Women's March.

    More >>

    Men and women in Sharon are invited to take the streets on Saturday for the annual Women's March.

    More >>

  • Historical Society brings to life cultural significance of polka

    Historical Society brings to life cultural significance of polka

    Saturday, January 20 2018 12:08 PM EST2018-01-20 17:08:35 GMT
    Polka was alive and well Saturday Morning at Kravitz's Deli in Liberty.  The William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society held their monthly program to celebrate the history and heritage behind polka music. The historical society prides themselves on providing the public with education on how different cultures impacted the Mahoning Valley.  "We feel it's important to talk about the history. Having these Slavic people come, because we are a nation of a mixture of peopl...More >>
    Polka was alive and well Saturday Morning at Kravitz's Deli in Liberty.  The William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society held their monthly program to celebrate the history and heritage behind polka music. The historical society prides themselves on providing the public with education on how different cultures impacted the Mahoning Valley.  "We feel it's important to talk about the history. Having these Slavic people come, because we are a nation of a mixture of peopl...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms