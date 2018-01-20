Second protest scheduled after ICE takes businessman into custod - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Second protest scheduled after ICE takes businessman into custody

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Hundreds of people protested in downtown Youngstown, over Immigration Customs Enforcement taking the owner of Downtown Circle into custody. 

Saturday's event was full of people who wanted answers.

A press release was sent out saying there will be a second protest on Sunday at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, where Adi is being held. 

That protest is scheduled to take place from 2 until 4 p.m.

Adi's wife says he has worked for 39 years trying to get his citizenship and has a green card to work until next August. She says he pays his taxes and has never missed a court hearing. 

Friends and family worry since Adi has been on a hunger strike for five days since he was taken into custody.

