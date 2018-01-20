Second protest scheduled after ICE takes businessman into custody

Hundreds of people protested in downtown Youngstown, over Immigration Customs Enforcement taking the owner of Downtown Circle into custody.

Saturday's event was full of people who wanted answers.

A press release was sent out saying there will be a second protest on Sunday at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, where Adi is being held.

That protest is scheduled to take place from 2 until 4 p.m.

Adi's wife says he has worked for 39 years trying to get his citizenship and has a green card to work until next August. She says he pays his taxes and has never missed a court hearing.

Friends and family worry since Adi has been on a hunger strike for five days since he was taken into custody.