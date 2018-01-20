A few more days of mild temperatures before another cool down - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A few more days of mild temperatures before another cool down

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
After a mild and sunny Saturday, the above average temperatures will stick around through the begining of the week, but the sunshine will be replaced with clouds and scattered light rain and drizzle for much of Sunday.

The rain will be followed by cloudy conditions and highs in the low 50's on Monday. Rain will move back into the region by Monday evening, and may transition to snow or a wintry mix on Tuesday as temperatures fall throughout the day.

After a few days of below freezing temperatures, there will be another warm up for next weekend.

