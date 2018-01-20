Congressman denies allegation in misconduct claim he settled - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Congressman denies allegation in misconduct claim he settled

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -

House Speaker Paul Ryan is ordering an Ethics Committee investigation after the New York Times reports that U.S. Rep. Patrick Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide who rejected his romantic overtures.

The story, published online Saturday, cites unnamed people who said the Republican Pennsylvania representative used thousands of dollars from his congressional office fund to settle the sexual harassment complaint the ex-aide filed last summer to the congressional Office of Compliance.

Ryan's office says the allegations must be investigated by the House Ethics Committee and that Meehan should repay any taxpayer funds used to settle the case. He also is removing Meehan from the committee.

Meehan denies he harassed or mistreated the former aide, who was not named.

