Red Cross helping Liberty Twp. family after losing home to fire

A Liberty Township townhouse was evacuated early Sunday morning after flames tore though one of its homes.

The fire started around 1 am on the 4000 block of Madison Rd.

Trumbull County dispatchers say the people inside the burning townhouse and their neighbors, who saw smoke coming through their vent, made it out okay.

Crews had the fire under control about 45 minutes later.

However, fire officials say the home is a total loss.

Fire officials tell 21 News a single mother and her four kids lived in the home.

Smoke damage was also done to the adjacent homes.

A dog did perish in the fire, according to dispatchers.

They say the Red Cross is helping out the family of five and four others.

It's not known what may have caused the fire.

Liberty Township, Vienna, Brookfield and Hubbard fire departments all assisted in putting out the fire.

