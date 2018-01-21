Record number of businesses formed in Ohio

Over 117,000 new businesses formed in Ohio in 2017, smashing the record set just the year prior.

According to Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, 117,429 new businesses formed in the Buckeye State, up from 105,009 in 2016.

This makes 2017 the 8th consecutive year Ohio has set a record number of new entities filing to do business.

"People tend to take notice whenever government gets out of the way and makes it easier to do something," Husted said. "...Through innovative reforms that reduced costs and addressed the needs of job creators, the Buckeye State has become a more attractive place to set up shop, as seen in year-after-year growth for new business startups."