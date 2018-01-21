Strong message on Valley billboards - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Strong message on Valley billboards

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
With the government shut down, we've noticed two billboards trying to send a rather strong message.

Two billboards in the Valley read, "Schumer shutdown despicable."

One billboard is on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown and the second is on South Avenue in Boardman.

The bottom of the billboard says, "Paid for by the Mahoning County Deplorables."

