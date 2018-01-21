Valley billboards target Democrat Minority Leader

Two billboards in the Valley take aim at Senate Minority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer.

The billboards read, "Schumer shutdown despicable."

One billboard is on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown and the second is on South Avenue in Boardman.

The bottom of the billboard says, "Paid for by the Mahoning County Deplorables."

During the 2017 campaign for president, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton called half of Donald Trump's supporters "deplorable".