Mild Today....Cold Tomorrow

Today is a soggy & wet day with scattered showers ramping up to steady, heavy rain tonight. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s before falling to the mid 40s overnight. Tuesday will be a wild day with falling temperatures....rain in the morning will turn into a wintry mix by lunchtime with snow in the afternoon and evening. A coating to a half inch or so of accumulation is possible with colder days Wednesday & Thursday.

Sunshine returns by the end of the week and milder air is here this weekend!