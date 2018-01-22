Flu-related hospitalizations rise in the Valley

The number of people hospitalized because of the flu continues to rise in the Valley.

The latest information available from the Ohio Department of Health shows that 81 people went to the hospital with flu-related illnesses in the second week of January.

Forty-nine of those hospitalizations were in Mahoning County, 23 in Trumbull County and 9 in Columbiana County between January 7 and January 13.

Since the flu season began in October, 215 people in the three-county area have required hospitalization for treatment of influenza.

A thirteen county region, including the three local counties, continue to have the highest number of flu-related hospitalizations this flu season.

The Ohio Department of Health reported that 472 people in the East Central region of the state had to go to the hospital for influenza during the second week of this month; an increase of 101 from the previous week.

The East Central region includes Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Ashland, Richland, Carroll, Stark, Summit, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Medina, Wayne and Portage Counties.

Three pediatric influenza-associated mortalities have been reported in Ohio during the 2017-2018 season through January 13. Pediatric deaths can be an indicator of the severity of illness during the influenza season according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Some Valley healthcare facilities are asking people suffering from flu-like symptoms to stay away for now.

Earlier this month Mercy Health put restrictions in place designed to thwart the spread of influenza at its hospitals and care centers in the Valley.

Signs explaining restrictions have been posted at entrances to St. Elizabeth Youngstown, St. Elizabeth Boardman and St. Joseph Warren hospitals, The Assumption Village, Marian Living Center and Humility House.

In addition, Salem Regional Medical Center is suggesting that would-be visitors who are feeling ill to instead telephone, email or send a card to friends and loved ones who are hospitalized.

Salem Regional Medical Center offers an e-card from its website at www.salemregional.com.

Individuals who feel they must visit a patient in Salem are asked to request a mask from the lobby receptionist as they enter the hospital.

Mercy Health officials say the following restrictions will remain in effect until influenza subsides: