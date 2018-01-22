Flu-related hospitalizations rise in the Valley

Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B.More >>
Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B.More >>
The Valley is feeling the impact of the federal government shutdown.More >>
The Valley is feeling the impact of the federal government shutdown.More >>
If you're a YSU student looking for an easier way to browse course listings, check into campus events and give feedback about campus services, there's an app for that.More >>
If you're a YSU student looking for an easier way to browse course listings, check into campus events and give feedback about campus services, there's an app for that.More >>
The number of people hospitalized because of the flu continues to rise in the Valley.More >>
The number of people hospitalized because of the flu continues to rise in the Valley.More >>
A new project is underway to give drivers on East State Street a smoother ride, starting today.More >>
A new project is underway to give drivers on East State Street a smoother ride, starting today.More >>
An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.More >>
An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.More >>
Columbus police say they are working to identify a woman who was found dead on Interstate 70 after she was struck and killed in the early morning.More >>
Columbus police say they are working to identify a woman who was found dead on Interstate 70 after she was struck and killed in the early morning.More >>
The number of transplants using organs from people who fatally overdosed on drugs is rising in central Ohio and the nation.More >>
The number of transplants using organs from people who fatally overdosed on drugs is rising in central Ohio and the nation.More >>
White nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour organizer is asking for space for a speech at Kent State University this spring on the anniversary of the Ohio National Guard shootings.More >>
White nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour organizer is asking for space for a speech at Kent State University this spring on the anniversary of the Ohio National Guard shootings.More >>
A 4-year-old Ohio boy has died after the vehicle he was riding in was hit by two pickup trucks.More >>
A 4-year-old Ohio boy has died after the vehicle he was riding in was hit by two pickup trucks.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it shouldn't have approved Ohio's recommendation not to declare Ohio's western end of Lake Erie impaired by toxic algae.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it shouldn't have approved Ohio's recommendation not to declare Ohio's western end of Lake Erie impaired by toxic algae.More >>
Justices on Pennsylvania's highest court are considering whether its congressional district map violates the state constitution and should be redone. The state Supreme Court will hold oral arguments Wednesday in a challenge to the map after a lower court judge said late last month it should be upheld. Democratic voters are suing, claiming the district lines drawn by Republican le...More >>
Justices on Pennsylvania's highest court are considering whether its congressional district map violates the state constitution and should be redone. The state Supreme Court will hold oral arguments Wednesday in a challenge to the map after a lower court judge said late last month it should be upheld. Democratic voters are suing, claiming the district lines drawn by Republican le...More >>
The Ohio National Guard has named a veteran pilot the first female commander of a Guard air base in the state.More >>
The Ohio National Guard has named a veteran pilot the first female commander of a Guard air base in the state.More >>
State officials say Ohio's Division of Wildlife is joining more than 20 states in adopting a wildlife K-9 program.More >>
State officials say Ohio's Division of Wildlife is joining more than 20 states in adopting a wildlife K-9 program.More >>
Cleveland police say a man and a woman were both fatally shot in the head and that they are investigating the shootings.More >>
Cleveland police say a man and a woman were both fatally shot in the head and that they are investigating the shootings.More >>