Youngstown Air Reserve Base falls victim to government shutdown

Valley military operations are feeling the impact of the federal government shutdown.

Due to the partial shutdown of the federal government, the 910th Airlift Wing and Youngstown Air Reserve Station are in what is being called a "non-operating status" until further notice, according to a statement from the air base.

With nearly 2,000 employees, the Air Reserve Station is the Valley's fourth largest employer.

Installation employees were asked to report for duty as normal Monday morning in order to sign their furlough notice and conduct an orderly shutdown.

Officials say that until they hear otherwise, the base will cease normal operations and be unable to provide some services to Department of Defense ID card holders including ID card issuance services.

During the shutdown civilian employees are being placed in a furloughed no pay, no work status.

“This lapse in appropriations puts undue hardships and uncertainty on our workforce as well as retirees and veterans in our community who rely on our services,” said 910th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Dan Sarachene. “Stability is critical to readiness. Continuing Resolutions do not provide the stability we need. The Air Force needs an enacted appropriation for the entirety of Fiscal Year 2018 as soon as possible.”

Military and non-furloughed civilian Reserve Citizen Airmen (those who are excepted because they are performing work that, by law, may continue during a lapse in appropriations) will continue to work and will continue to earn pay for the period of the shutdown but will not receive it until Congress provides appropriations.