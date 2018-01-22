Convicted Ohio Lottery thief arrested with suspected heroin

A Liberty Township man convicted of stealing from the Ohio Lottery when he was employed there, is in trouble with the law again.

Youngstown Police arrested 42-year-old Robert David Dragelevich on Saturday with a white powder that Dragelevich told officers “should be heroin.”

Dragelevich was pulled over on East Midlothian Boulevard after running a red light according to police.

Noting that Dragelevich had two probation violations, officers placed him in handcuffs and searched his car.

In addition to the white powder, police also found a digital scale, all of which Dragelevich said was his property.

Dragelevich was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, making an improper turn and ignoring a traffic control device.

According to court records, Dragelevich is still making restitution to the Ohio Lottery Commision where he once employed as a Regional Sales Representative.

Investigators say that in 2015 Dragelevich admitted to cashing more than $100,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets.

Dragelevich was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to theft in office.