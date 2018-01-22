Hubbard trucker dies in fiery West Virginia crash

Police say a truck driver from Hubbard died in a fiery crash along the West Virginia Turnpike.

According to police, a flatbed tractor-trailer being driven by a 65-year-old Hubbard man went off Interstate 77 in Raleigh County, WV, turning over and spilling its cargo of industrial metal parts in the median.

Witnesses say the truck was on fire and an S-U-V crashed into the pile of metal parts from the truck.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will not be released until the victim's family is notified.

Police did not have information on the condition of the S-U-V driver who was hospitalized.