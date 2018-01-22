National Guard begins shutdowns in Ravenna and Newton Falls

The shutdown of the federal government is impacting more military operations in the region.

The Ohio National Guard said that its employees, technicians and Active Guard Reservists are reporting for duty as scheduled to implement what is being called an “orderly shutdown” of activities.

According to the National Guard, Camp Ravenna will continue to operate but with reduced staffing as those affected employees who provide maintenance and training will be furloughed during the federal government shutdown.

The armory in Newton Falls will also continue to operate with a reduced staff.

A news release from the National Guard says essential military functions and emergency operations will continue.

However, all federal employees who are not deemed mission essential are being furloughed until a budget agreement or continuing resolution is passed.

On Monday, the 910th Airlift Wing and Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna were placed under a "non-operating status" until further notice due to the shutdown.