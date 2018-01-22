Armed intruder climbs through doggie door of Youngstown home

Youngstown police say a shot was fired after an intruder crawled into a West Side home through the doggie door.

Detectives were called to the home on Mayfield Avenue before 10 am Monday where two residents say they were confronted by a man holding a handgun.

One of the residents also had a gun.

Police say the intruder fired a shot before escaping with some items stolen from the home.

No one was injured

Police are trying to get a better description of the suspect and continue their investigation.