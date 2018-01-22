Struthers mom arrested for child endangering after drunken toile - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Struthers mom arrested for child endangering after drunken toilet paper run

STRUTHERS, Ohio -

A Struthers woman is in the Mahoning County Jail after police found an 11-year-old in the car during a weekend crash. 

According to police, 37-year-old Nichole Casey was arrested Sunday night after telling officers that she had gone out to buy toilet paper. 

Police say they responded to a crash on Youngstown Poland Rod. near Maplewood Avenue. 

The report says that officers determined Casey was at fault, and when they approached her vehicle there was a strong odor of alcohol. 

Casey allegedly admitted to police that she had two beers and two shots before leaving the house. 

Officials say they saw an 11-year-old girl in the backseat of the car, with minor injuries. 

Police say Casey "violated her duty of care for the child by not leaving her at home." 

The report says Casey was given a field sobriety test but was unable to maintain her balance or follow directions. 

According to police, they attempted to have Casey perform a breathalyzer, however, the machine kept saying "invalid sample". 

Casey was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, failure to yield, and child endangering. 

Police say that while she was being processed it was also discovered that Casey was wanted on a warrant for a separate hit-skip crash. 

