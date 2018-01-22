Ice jam threatens new flooding in Meadville

Officials in Meadville are concerned that melting snow and rain could once again push ice jammed French Creek over it's banks. The city was even considering using explosives to break up the ice.

A miles-long ice jam on French Creek contributed to pushing the creek above flood stage last week. The result was flooding in low-lying areas including the city's bicentenial park, which is stll littered with large slabs of ice. The city manager says the army corp of engineers determined that using explosives to break up the jam would be impractical.

"The location of the ice jam was in a tight serpentine s-curve in the creek and the ability to really access that with explosives was just impractical," said City Manager Andy Walker.

The creek is locked in ice and the concern is that warmer temperatures and rain could pose new threats for flooding. "More snow melt and rainfall comes and it sort of backs up behind that ice jam and floods up stream from it," said Walker.

The earlier flooding forced the Aimsworth Pet Nutrition Company to close for several days due to high water and ice in it's loading dock area. Part of the problem is caused by ice and runoff water backing up in the storm sewers.The city is trying to keep storm sewers clear to lessen any new flooding.



"The creek right now is at 12.27 feet at the last measurement, flood stage is 14 feet," according to Walker.



Depending on the forcecast, the national weather service expects to issue a flood watch or warning, and the city is already putting businesses on streets near the creek on notice.



"We're issuing notices and warnings to businesses to pay attention and let them know that if water rises above six inches we'll be closing those streets down," Walker said.



