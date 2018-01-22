Balmy Air To Return After Midweek Cool Down

January so far. These numbers will certainly change during the final stretch of the month, which will be less snowy and milder. pic.twitter.com/C7M03xLhCF — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) January 22, 2018

The work week began on a very balmy note Monday with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will remain on the mild side into Tuesday morning, but we expect readings to drop during the midday and afternoon hours. Rain showers will occasionally visit but the day will be far from a washout. The air will be cold enough for snow showers by evening. We do not expect much accumulation but watch for slick spots as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Wednesday will be a typical mid-winter day with clouds, spotty flurries and highs in the upper 20s.

The next warming trend will get underway late in the work week. Dry weather will be accompanied by highs near average Thursday and well above average Friday. The weekend is also expected to be rather mild.