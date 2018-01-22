Great Groceries: Herb-Stuffed Pork Loin

Herb-Stuffed Pork Loin

1 (3 lbs.) boneless pork loin roast

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup minced chives

1 Tbsp. minced fresh sage

2 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. dried rosemary

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

1/2 tsp. salt, divided

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Preheat oven to 350º.

Starting about a third in from one side, make a lengthwise slit down the roast to within 1/2-inch of the bottom. Turn roast over and make another lengthwise slit starting about a third in from the opposite side. Open roast so it lies flat; cover with plastic wrap. Flatten to 3/4-inch thickness; remove plastic wrap.

Combine mustard and garlic; rub half of mixture over roast. Combine chives, sage, thyme, rosemary, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Sprinkle half of herb mixture over roast. Roll roast, starting with a long side; tie several times with kitchen string. Rub oil over roast and sprinkle with remaining salt and pepper.

Place roast on a greased rack in a shallow roasting pan. Bake uncovered for 1 hour. Brush roast with remaining mustard mixture and sprinkle with remaining herbs. Bake for 25 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160°. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.