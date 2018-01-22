Great Groceries: Italian Greens and Beans

Italian Greens and Beans

3 Tbsp. olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

2 bunches escarole, stems removed and chopped into 1-inch strips

1 1/2 cups vegetable or chicken broth

1 (15.5 oz.) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 loaf Italian bread



In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic. Sauté until garlic becomes golden and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in red pepper flakes, escarole and broth. Cover and cook for about 15 minutes, until greens are tender and wilted.

Add beans, stirring to combine. Garnish with salt and pepper. Cook for 3 minutes. Serve warm with bread.