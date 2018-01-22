Great Groceries: Black Bean Quesadillas

Black Bean Quesadillas

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 onion, sliced

1/2 bell pepper, sliced

1 Tbsp. minced jalapeño

1/2 cup black beans, drained

1 Tbsp. taco seasoning

1 Tbsp. lime juice

1/4 cup minced cilantro

4 tortillas

1 cup Cheddar cheese

Salsa or avocado for serving



In a pan over medium-high heat, sauté garlic, onion, bell pepper and jalapeño in 1 tablespoon oil for 3 minutes or until tender. Add black beans, taco seasoning and lime juice. Cook for another minute. Transfer mixture into a small bowl and add cilantro.

Rinse pan and return to heat. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Add one tortilla in heated pan. Spread 1/4 bean mixture and 1/4 cup cheese onto half the tortilla. Fold close and cooked on each side for 1 to 2 minutes. Repeat with remaining ingredients and tortillas. Serve with salsa or avocado.