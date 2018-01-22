Ice and snow melt cause damage/flooding

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, whose companies own the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, the New York Post and other media properties, says Facebook should pay fees to "trusted" news producers for their content.More >>
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, whose companies own the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, the New York Post and other media properties, says Facebook should pay fees to "trusted" news producers for their content.More >>
Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B.More >>
Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B.More >>
The mayor of Newton Falls wants to merge the city with the township surrounding it. The idea to merge Newton Township with the Village of Newton Falls is one of two top goals City Mayor Lyle Waddell says he wants to achieve while in office. It's a rare move, with only one similar move taking place in Ohio more than a decade ago. "I think that it's just a win-win situation and again, you eliminate the doubling of some of the services," Waddell said. It's the latest push t...More >>
The mayor of Newton Falls wants to merge the city with the township surrounding it. The idea to merge Newton Township with the Village of Newton Falls is one of two top goals City Mayor Lyle Waddell says he wants to achieve while in office. It's a rare move, with only one similar move taking place in Ohio more than a decade ago. "I think that it's just a win-win situation and again, you eliminate the doubling of some of the services," Waddell said. It's the latest push t...More >>
The number of inmates in Pennsylvania's prison system is continuing to decline, with the population last year falling by about 860 prisoners to fewer than 48,500.More >>
The number of inmates in Pennsylvania's prison system is continuing to decline, with the population last year falling by about 860 prisoners to fewer than 48,500.More >>
People who live in Boardman will be voting on a school levy in May. Boardman Local Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the second reading of the measure to place the levy on the ballot Monday evening.More >>
People who live in Boardman will be voting on a school levy in May. Boardman Local Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the second reading of the measure to place the levy on the ballot Monday evening.More >>
Authorities in northern Ohio say three people were rescued after falling through the ice on western Lake Erie.More >>
Authorities in northern Ohio say three people were rescued after falling through the ice on western Lake Erie.More >>
A silo collapse has sent about 10,000 tons of corn onto an Ohio road, shutting it down for days.More >>
A silo collapse has sent about 10,000 tons (9,070 metric tons) of corn onto an Ohio road, shutting it down for days.More >>
Authorities say two men were shot and wounded when gunfire erupted on a Philadelphia street.More >>
Authorities say two men were shot and wounded when gunfire erupted on a Philadelphia street.More >>
Sentencing is scheduled Monday for a man who pleaded guilty to stabbing 20 fellow students and a security guard at his suburban Pittsburgh high school more three years ago.More >>
A man who pleaded guilty to stabbing 20 fellow students and a security guard at his suburban Pittsburgh high school has been sentenced to 23½ to 60 years in prison.More >>
An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.More >>
An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.More >>
Columbus police say they are working to identify a woman who was found dead on Interstate 70 after she was struck and killed in the early morning.More >>
Columbus police say they are working to identify a woman who was found dead on Interstate 70 after she was struck and killed in the early morning.More >>
The number of transplants using organs from people who fatally overdosed on drugs is rising in central Ohio and the nation.More >>
The number of transplants using organs from people who fatally overdosed on drugs is rising in central Ohio and the nation.More >>
White nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour organizer is asking for space for a speech at Kent State University this spring on the anniversary of the Ohio National Guard shootings.More >>
White nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour organizer is asking for space for a speech at Kent State University this spring on the anniversary of the Ohio National Guard shootings.More >>
A 4-year-old Ohio boy has died after the vehicle he was riding in was hit by two pickup trucks.More >>
A 4-year-old Ohio boy has died after the vehicle he was riding in was hit by two pickup trucks.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it shouldn't have approved Ohio's recommendation not to declare Ohio's western end of Lake Erie impaired by toxic algae.More >>
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it shouldn't have approved Ohio's recommendation not to declare Ohio's western end of Lake Erie impaired by toxic algae.More >>