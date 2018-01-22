Newton Falls mayor suggests merger

The mayor of Newton Falls wants to merge the city with the township surrounding it.

The idea to merge Newton Township with the Village of Newton Falls is one of two top goals City Mayor Lyle Waddell says he wants to achieve while in office.

It's a rare move, with only one merger of this kind taking place in Ohio more than a decade ago.

"I think that it's just a win-win situation and again, you eliminate the doubling of some of the services," Waddell said.

It's the latest push to grow the city in size after acquiring land along Rt. 5 through annexation last year.

Waddell points to possible economic growth and the streamlining of services as benefits a merger could provide.

He says township residents would be offered utilities and 24/7 safety protection from the city's fire and police department. Currently Newton Township is patrolled by the Trumbull County Sheriff's office.

One Newton Township leader questions who would pay for sewer and water lines if utilities were offered.

Township Trustee Chairman John Nemet says he only learned of the proposed idea through the media.

"Talking to the other trustees, it just seemed like we were pretty drawn back about the whole thing and I can tell you consensus right now is probably we don't want anything to do with the city of Newton Falls right now," Nemet said.

Newton Township is home to roughly 4,500 people who don't pay income tax, because they live in a township.

Nemet suggests doing just the opposite, by merging the city into the township.

"It would almost be better to dissolve the city and become all one township like you have Boardman Township, you have Canfield, you have Howland Township," Nemet said.

Any merger move would first start with a petition.

The Ohio Township Association says it's been more than 10 years since a city has merged with a township in the state.

Voters have the final say. The process begins with a petition that would have to be filed with the county board of elections, city council and township trustees.

The petition would have to have enough signatures from voters in the township and city involved before it could become a ballot measure.