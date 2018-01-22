Cosby jokes in 1st show since 2015 he 'used to be' comedian

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, whose companies own the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, the New York Post and other media properties, says Facebook should pay fees to "trusted" news producers for their content.More >>
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, whose companies own the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, the New York Post and other media properties, says Facebook should pay fees to "trusted" news producers for their content.More >>
Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B.More >>
Friday was the final day of classes for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, also known as "ECOT." Ohio's largest online charter school is closing down after losing its sponsor, leaving thousands of students scrambling. For the Earl family in Leavittsburg, it's reluctantly onto Plan B.More >>
A Columbiana County, Ohio man accused of ramming a dump truck through the security gate of the FBI's Pittsburgh field office has been released after pleading guilty to reduced charges.More >>
A Columbiana County, Ohio man accused of ramming a dump truck through the security gate of the FBI's Pittsburgh field office has been released after pleading guilty to reduced charges.More >>
Crews from Valley road departments and FirstEnergy spent Tuesday morning cleaning up damage caused by an unusual January thunderstorm that rolled through the area.More >>
Crews from Valley road departments and FirstEnergy spent Tuesday morning cleaning up damage caused by an unusual January thunderstorm that rolled through the area.More >>
An ordinance to name the viaduct on Liberty Rd after fallen Officer Justin Leo will go to a vote during the next Girard city council meeting. TMore >>
An ordinance to name the viaduct on Liberty Rd after fallen Officer Justin Leo will go to a vote during the next Girard city council meeting. TMore >>
Authorities in Ohio have issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 70-year-old man with a history of Diabetes and Traumatic Brain Injury.More >>
Authorities in Ohio have issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 70-year-old man with a history of Diabetes and Traumatic Brain Injury.More >>
Authorities in northern Ohio say three people were rescued after falling through the ice on western Lake Erie.More >>
Authorities in northern Ohio say three people were rescued after falling through the ice on western Lake Erie.More >>
A silo collapse has sent about 10,000 tons of corn onto an Ohio road, shutting it down for days.More >>
A silo collapse has sent about 10,000 tons (9,070 metric tons) of corn onto an Ohio road, shutting it down for days.More >>
Authorities say two men were shot and wounded when gunfire erupted on a Philadelphia street.More >>
Authorities say two men were shot and wounded when gunfire erupted on a Philadelphia street.More >>
Sentencing is scheduled Monday for a man who pleaded guilty to stabbing 20 fellow students and a security guard at his suburban Pittsburgh high school more three years ago.More >>
A man who pleaded guilty to stabbing 20 fellow students and a security guard at his suburban Pittsburgh high school has been sentenced to 23½ to 60 years in prison.More >>
An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.More >>
An Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. after receiving training in Syria is again set to be sentenced after a short delay.More >>
Columbus police say they are working to identify a woman who was found dead on Interstate 70 after she was struck and killed in the early morning.More >>
Columbus police say they are working to identify a woman who was found dead on Interstate 70 after she was struck and killed in the early morning.More >>
The number of transplants using organs from people who fatally overdosed on drugs is rising in central Ohio and the nation.More >>
The number of transplants using organs from people who fatally overdosed on drugs is rising in central Ohio and the nation.More >>
White nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour organizer is asking for space for a speech at Kent State University this spring on the anniversary of the Ohio National Guard shootings.More >>
White nationalist Richard Spencer's campus tour organizer is asking for space for a speech at Kent State University this spring on the anniversary of the Ohio National Guard shootings.More >>
A 4-year-old Ohio boy has died after the vehicle he was riding in was hit by two pickup trucks.More >>
A 4-year-old Ohio boy has died after the vehicle he was riding in was hit by two pickup trucks.More >>