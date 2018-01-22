Philadelphia street shooting leaves 2 men hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say two men were shot and wounded when gunfire erupted on a Philadelphia street.

But it's not yet known what sparked the shooting, which occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Monday on Bainbridge Street.

Authorities say the two victims - ages 28 and 53 - were each shot in the leg. Both men were hospitalized in stable condition, but their names and further details on their injuries were not disclosed.

Further details on the shooting were not released. Authorities say no arrests have been made.

