H.S. basketball scores (1/22/18)

Boys' Basketball

Bloomfield 16 Heartland Christian 45


Girls' Basketball

Jackson Milton 83 Lowellville 26

Mooney 50 Ursuline 54

Mineral Ridge 41 Springfield 38

Leetonia 41 East Palestine 38

Poland 68 Labrae 46

Ashtabula Lakeside 25 Girard 43

Sebring 18 McDonald 53

Fitch  32 West Branch 54

Valley Christian 79 Hubbard 33

East 22 Niles 49

Wellsville 35 Columbiana 95

