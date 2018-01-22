H.S. basketball scores (1/22/18)

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points in three quarters, Jimmy Butler pitched in 21 points and tight defense on LeBron James, and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 127-99 victory over Cleveland on Monday night that...More >>
High school basketball scores from Monday, January 22, 2018.More >>
Kalia Charles scored a career-high 32 points, Eleanna Christinaki added 26 with six 3-pointers and No. 14 Maryland cruised past 12th-ranked Ohio State 99-69 Monday night in a duel for first place in the Big Ten.More >>
Danica Patrick is teaming with Premium Motorsports for next month's Daytona 500, the final race of her NASCAR career.More >>
A person familiar with the negotiations says the Browns are hiring former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley.More >>
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll.More >>
How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls.More >>
