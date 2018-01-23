Storms knock down wires, trees in the Valley

Crews from Valley road departments and FirstEnergy spent Tuesday morning cleaning up damage caused by an unusual January thunderstorm that rolled through the area.

At one point 2,000 homes and businesses were left in the dark after winds and fallen trees pulled down wires.

By 4 am there were still 125 outages being reported in the Valley, with 100 of those in Mahoning County.

Eighty-eight FirstEnergy customers were still without power in Berlin Township.

The utility estimated that power would be back on in most areas by 6 am.