Statewide alert canceled for Akron man

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
AKRON, Ohio -

Authorities in Ohio have canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 70-year-old man with a history of Diabetes and Traumatic Brain Injury.

The alert was issued after police in Akron said Stephen Demlow left his home Sunday night and didn't return.

The alert was canceled late Monday morning after Demlow arrived back at home unharmed.

