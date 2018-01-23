Statewide alert issued for missing Akron man

Authorities in Ohio have issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 70-year-old man with a history of Diabetes and Traumatic Brain Injury.

Police in Akron say Stephen Demlow left his home Sunday night and has not returned.

Demlow is a white male, age 70, is 5'10" tall, weighs 178lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He may be driving a gray 2008 Kia Rio with OH plate number RIOCOOL.

Vehicle pictured is not actual vehicle involved.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.