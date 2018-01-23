Falling Temperatures; Snow Tonight?

After a mild start in the mid-40s this morning, steadily falling temperatures will make for a colder day and some light snow showers will fly tonight.

Spotty rain showers will be here anytime before 5 PM but as temperatures start dipping into the mid-50s, we'll see the changeover to spotty snow showers.

Wet roads can be slick if left untreated as temperatures will be dipping below 32 degrees after midnight with overnight lows in the lower 20s.

A few flurries may stick around tomorrow before some late week sunshine is expected!

Chilly air will be here for a couple days before this weekend brings back more balmy days with rain showers returning as well.