Youngstown man appealing death sentence to Ohio Supreme Court

The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday is scheduled to hear the appeal of a man sentenced to death for murdering a Youngstown woman and shooting a man as he held her baby.

The hearing before the high court is an automatic appeal for 46-year-old Willie G. Wilks, who was convicted for the May 2013 murder of 20-year-old Ororo Wilkins and attempted murder of Alexander Morales Jr.

According to police, Ororo Wilkins was sitting on the front porch of her brother's Park Avenue house with her infant on the afternoon of May 21, 2013.

Morales said he was holding he baby when a man with an "AK" approached the porch and asked where he could find Ororo's brother.

Morales says as he turned to go into the house the man shot him, causing Morales to fall.

Ororo tried to grab the infant, Morales said, and the man shot her once in the head, killing her.

Ororo's brother, William Wilkins, Jr., testified he was looking out of a second-floor window and saw two people in the front seat of the car. He said Wilks Jr. was standing next to the car with "a large gun, like some kind of rifle."

Wilkins testified that earlier in the day, he and Wilks had argued during a phone conversation.

Police arrested Wilks, and the jury found him guilty of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, and five other charges.

Wilks, who was sentenced to death, is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to overturn his convictions and death sentence.

Wilks argues that the evidence wasn't sufficient for a jury to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

He also contends that no forensic or scientific evidence, including DNA or ballistics, linked him to the crimes and that the murder weapon was never recovered.

Indicted just two days after the murder, Wilks says police didn't include interviews with the two people named as being in the car that pulled up to Wilkins' house.

While Wilkins and Morales identified the shooter as Wilks, who has a shaved head, two other people at the house said the shooter had dreadlocks, according to Wilks.

The Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office responds to Wilks maintaining that the state isn't required to present evidence to a grand jury that is favorable to the defense or that negates the defendant's guilt.

The prosecutor further argues that a conviction doesn't require either evidence of a motive or physical evidence, and the eyewitness accounts were sufficient to prove that Wilks was the shooter.