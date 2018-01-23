Study links opioid misuse to duration rather than dosage

A new survey finds that U.S. mayors increasingly view climate change as a pressing urban issue, with many favoring policies that could inconvenience residents or even hurt their cities financially.More >>
A new survey finds that U.S. mayors increasingly view climate change as a pressing urban issue, with many favoring policies that could inconvenience residents or even hurt their cities financially.More >>
A Florida woman is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on several charges after Liberty Police say she spit on them and kicked one of the officers as she was being arrested.More >>
A Florida woman is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on several charges after Liberty Police say she spit on them and kicked one of the officers as she was being arrested.More >>
Champion Police are reviewing surveillance video after receiving the second report in three days of someone trying to lure a teenager into a van.More >>
Champion Police are reviewing surveillance video after receiving the second report in three days of someone trying to lure a teenager into a van.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.More >>
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is backing the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision striking down the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts.More >>
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is backing the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision striking down the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts.More >>
Cleveland police say an 18-year-old man was found stabbed to death at a city home.More >>
Cleveland police say an 18-year-old man was found stabbed to death at a city home.More >>
An elderly western Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of causing the suicide of his wife.More >>
An elderly western Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of causing the suicide of his wife.More >>
Authorities in Ohio have canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 70-year-old man with a history of Diabetes and Traumatic Brain Injury.More >>
Authorities in Ohio have canceled a statewide endangered missing adult alert for a 70-year-old man with a history of Diabetes and Traumatic Brain Injury.More >>
A northeast Ohio school board member has resigned after police found him unconscious from an apparent overdose in a parked vehicle.More >>
A northeast Ohio school board member has resigned after police found him unconscious from an apparent overdose in a parked vehicle.More >>
Some residents are demanding their Pennsylvania town abandon plans to have local police help enforce federal immigration laws.More >>
Some residents are demanding their Pennsylvania town abandon plans to have local police help enforce federal immigration laws.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard is warning people in southeastern Michigan and northwestern Ohio to avoid ice-covered waters as mild weather makes them increasingly unstable.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard is warning people in southeastern Michigan and northwestern Ohio to avoid ice-covered waters as mild weather makes them increasingly unstable.More >>
Authorities in northern Ohio say three people were rescued after falling through the ice on western Lake Erie.More >>
Authorities in northern Ohio say three people were rescued after falling through the ice on western Lake Erie.More >>
A silo collapse has sent about 10,000 tons of corn onto an Ohio road, shutting it down for days.More >>
A silo collapse has sent about 10,000 tons (9,070 metric tons) of corn onto an Ohio road, shutting it down for days.More >>
Authorities say two men were shot and wounded when gunfire erupted on a Philadelphia street.More >>
Authorities say two men were shot and wounded when gunfire erupted on a Philadelphia street.More >>
Sentencing is scheduled Monday for a man who pleaded guilty to stabbing 20 fellow students and a security guard at his suburban Pittsburgh high school more three years ago.More >>
A man who pleaded guilty to stabbing 20 fellow students and a security guard at his suburban Pittsburgh high school has been sentenced to 23½ to 60 years in prison.More >>