Study links opioid misuse to duration rather than dosage

A new study finds that it's not the dosage but how long a period of time that patients take prescribed opioids that can lead to the eventual abuse of painkillers.

A Harvard Medical School report published in the BMJ studied the association between short-term opioid refills following surgeries and the misuse of those drugs.

The study found that a single refill increased the potential for misuse by more than 40%, and the duration of use appeared to be the most prominent factor in predicting misuse.

Researchers say it appears that the duration of a prescription rather than opioid dosage was more strongly associated with ultimate misuse.

The results of the study have the potential to extend beyond surgery.

Surgeons and non-surgeons are changing the characteristics of their opioid prescriptions, but rates of misuse continue to increase, according to the study.

Providers are torn between guidelines that recommend shorter duration and lower dosing of opioid drugs and patients who request or require opioids beyond the initial prescription.

The researchers hope the study provides a basis to develop more extensive protocols for prescribing painkillers.

The study concludes that more research is needed to determine how initial treatments can minimize misuse and addiction.