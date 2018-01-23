Survey: Mayors view climate change as pressing urban issue

Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case loomsMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown
A new survey finds that U.S. mayors increasingly view climate change as a pressing urban issue, with many favoring policies that could inconvenience residents or even hurt their cities financially.
A Florida woman is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on several charges after Liberty Police say she spit on them and kicked one of the officers as she was being arrested.
Champion Police are reviewing surveillance video after receiving the second report in three days of someone trying to lure a teenager into a van.
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is backing the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision striking down the boundaries of the state's 18 congressional districts.
