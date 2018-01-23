Trump overstates missing texts involving FBI agent

Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case looms

The Latest: Cosby says friends prompted his return to stage

A new survey finds that U.S. mayors increasingly view climate change as a pressing urban issue, with many favoring policies that could inconvenience residents or even hurt their cities financially.

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

Officials say the five employees who have been missing since an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig are presumed dead.

Do e-cigarettes help or harm? Report says not clear yet if they'll be boon to public health or liability.

Do e-cigarettes help or harm? Report says not clear yet

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is tweeting about missing text messages involving an FBI agent reassigned from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. But he's overstating the number of missing texts.

Trump on Tuesday called news the FBI was missing five months' worth of texts from the agent, Peter Strzok, "one of the biggest stories in a long time." Strzok was removed from Mueller's team following the discovery of anti-Trump text messages exchanged with an FBI lawyer.

Trump suggested incorrectly the number of missing messages was "perhaps 50,000." The Justice Department says that's the overall number of messages found on FBI servers.

The FBI says a technical system glitch caused messages between December 2016 and May 2017 to not have been properly stored.

The Justice Department is seeking to recover the messages.

