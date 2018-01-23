Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown

GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat as in shutdown's first day

Senate Democrats vote to reopen government; House approval expected soon

Senate Dems relent, vote to end shutdown; House to follow

Senate Democrats vote to reopen government; House approval expected soon

Senate Dems relent, vote to end shutdown; House to follow

Senate Democrats vote to reopen government; House approval expected soon

Senate Dems relent, vote to end shutdown; House to follow

Bill Cosby says he made 1st public performance since sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him; retrial in assault case looms

The Latest: Cosby says friends prompted his return to stage

A new survey finds that U.S. mayors increasingly view climate change as a pressing urban issue, with many favoring policies that could inconvenience residents or even hurt their cities financially.

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.

Officials say the five employees who have been missing since an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig are presumed dead.

The Latest: 5 presumed dead in Oklahoma gas rig explosion

Officials say the five employees who have been missing since an explosion at an Oklahoma gas drilling rig are presumed dead.

Do e-cigarettes help or harm? Report says not clear yet if they'll be boon to public health or liability.

Do e-cigarettes help or harm? Report says not clear yet

By The Associated Press

List of nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Best Picture: "Call Me by Your Name," ''Darkest Hour," ''Dunkirk," ''Get Out," ''Lady Bird," ''Phantom Thread," ''The Post," ''The Shape of Water,""Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Actor: Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"; Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"; Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"; Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"; Denzel Washington," Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Actress: Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"; Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Margot Robbie in "I, Tonya"; Saoirse Ronan in "Lady Bird"; Meryl Streep in "The Post."

Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"; Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"; Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"; Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Supporting Actress: Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"; Allison Janney,"I, Tonya"; Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"; Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"; Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water."

Directing: "Dunkirk," Christopher Nolan; "Get Out," Jordan Peele; "Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig; "Phantom Thread," Paul Thomas Anderson; "The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro.

Foreign Language Film: "A Fantastic Woman," Chile;"The Insult" Lebanon; "Loveless," Russia;"On Body and Soul," Hungary;"The Square" Sweden.

Adapted Screenplay: "Call Me By Your Name," ''The Disaster Artist," ''Logan," Molly's Game," ''Mudbound."

Original Screenplay: "The Big Sick," ''Get Out," ''Lady Bird," ''The Shape of Water," ''Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Animated Feature Film: "The Boss Baby," ''The Breadwinner," ''Coco," ''Ferdinand": "Loving Vincent."

Production Design: "Beauty and the Beast," ''Blade Runner 2049," ''Darkest Hour," ''Dunkirk, "The Shape of Water."

Cinematography: "Blade Runner 2049," ''Darkest Hour," ''Dunkirk," ''Mudbound," ''The Shape of Water."

Sound Mixing: "Baby Driver," ''Blade Runner 2049," ''Dunkirk," ''The Shape of Water," ''Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Sound Editing: "Baby Driver," ''Blade Runner 2049," ''Dunkirk," ''The Shape of Water," ''Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Original Score: "Dunkirk," Hans Zimmer; "Phantom Thread," Jonny Greenwood; "The Shape of Water" Alexandre Desplat;"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," John Williams; "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri," Carter Burwell.

Original Song: "Mighty River" from "Mudbound";''Mystery Of Love" from "Call Me by Your Name"; "Remember Me" from "Coco"; "Stand Up For Something" from "Marshall"; "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman."

Documentary Feature: "Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,""Faces Places," ''Icarus," ''Last Men in Aleppo," ''Strong Island"

Documentary (short subject): "Edith+Eddie," ''Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405," ''Heroin(e)," ''Knife Skills," ''Traffic Stop"

Film Editing: "Baby Driver," ''Dunkirk," ''I, Tonya," ''The Shape of Water," ''Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Makeup and Hairstyling: "Darkest Hour," ''Victoria & Abdul," ''Wonder."

Animated Short Film: "Dear Basketball," ''Garden Party," ''Lou," ''Negative Space," ''Revolting Rhymes."

Live Action Short Film: "DeKalb Elementary," ''The Eleven O'Clock," ''My Nephew Emmett," ''The Silent Child," ''Watu Wote/All of Us."

Visual Effects: "Blade Runner 2049," ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," ''Kong: Skull Island," ''Star Wars: The Last Jedi," ''War for the Planet of the Apes."

Costume Design: "Beauty and the Beast," Jacqueline Durran; "Darkest Hour," Jacqueline Durran; "Phantom Thread," Mark Bridges; "The Shape of Water"; Luis Sequeira; "Victoria & Abdul" Consolata Boyle.

