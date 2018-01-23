Box office totals for best picture Academy Awards nominees

NEW YORK (AP) - A list of the box office totals for the best picture nominees for the 90th annual Academy Awards:

- "Call Me By Your Name," Sony Pictures Classics, $9,135,263

- "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $40,792,987

- "Dunkirk," Warner Bros., $188,373,161

- "Get Out," Universal $175,686,870

- "Lady Bird," A24, $39,053,636

- "Phantom Thread," Focus Features, $6,059,449

- "The Post," 20th Century Fox, $44,758,362

- "The Shape of Water," Fox Searchlight, $30,195,358

- "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $31,994,519

Source: comScore

