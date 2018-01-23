Report: Mother brought twin toddlers to fight, abandoned them when cops arrived

Youngstown police say a 19-year-old mother is behind bars, accused of bringing two 2-year-olds to a fight in Downtown Monday afternoon.

According to a police report, officers were called to a fight behind O'Donold's around 3:15 Monday afternoon.

When they arrived officers say they found about two dozen girls fighting. The women allegedly ran off when the cops pulled into the lot.

Police say shortly after they noticed a witness holding a toddler. The man reportedly told officers that he didn't know who the young boy belonged to, but said that he believed it was the child of one of the girls involved in the fight.

The report says that at least 10 minutes had passed and no one came to pick up the child. At that point, police decided to contact Mahoning County Children Services.

Sometime later police say 19-year-old Azeray Hayes came back and was arrested.

Police say that's when it was discovered that another officer had found another child also during the fight. Officials say the twins were handed over to a relative.

Hayes is facing charges of endangering children and assault.

A second female was also arrested at the scene and is charged with assault in reference to the fight.