Warren dad sent to jail for endangering infant

A Warren man will spend the next 18 months in prison after causing an infant's injury.

34-year-old Brian Gadson pleaded guilty Monday to one charge of child endangering.

Gadson was sentenced to a year and a half in prison.

According to an indictment, Gadson caused "significant harm" to a 3-month-old child.

Police initially said that they believed the incident caused the infant to suffer from a broken bone.

