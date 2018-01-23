Classes to resume Thursday at St. Christine School

Students are expected to return to class at St. Christine's School in Youngstown on Thursday.

Nearly two weeks ago, a crack appeared in the membrane of their roof following a quick freeze and thaw cycle.

When the snow melted, the water then made its way into the school.

Due to the flooding, the asbestos that was in the rooms became loose.

Contractors have been to remove all of the asbestos.

A spokesperson with the Diocese said that air quality testing had to be conducted before students could be allowed to return to the building.

Late Tuesday afternoon officials said the testing came back with "flying colors ".

Officials said they need one more day to ready the building for students before classes can resume.