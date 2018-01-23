Remembering The Blizzard of 1978

One of the most infamous storms to ever impact the region rolled through 40 years ago this week. The Blizzard of 1978, sometimes called the "White Hurricane", brought life to a standstill as it crossed the state of Ohio on January 26th, 1978.

Snowfall totals with the storm were highest in parts of Michigan and northern Indiana, but the ferocious winds created paralyzing snow drifts across much of the Buckeye State. The storm set low pressure records in many locations, including Youngstown where the pressure bottomed out at a level seen in many Category 3 hurricanes.

Temperatures dropped 30-50 degrees in a matter of a couple of hours as the storm passed and arctic air surged in from the north and west.