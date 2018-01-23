A Cold Wednesday But Mild Days Are Ahead

The colder air that surged into the Valley on Tuesday will stick around into Wednesday and Wednesday night. Temperatures are likely to stay in the 20s with plenty of clouds all day Wednesday. There may be a flurry in spots, especially late in the day. Readings will end up in the teens in many communities Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

A brighter day is in the forecast for Thursday. A big jump is on the way Friday; with a full day of sunshine, we expect highs near 50 degrees.

A sluggish cold front will bring a chance for rain over the weekend, especially Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. The mild pattern will stick around through the first couple of days of February.